Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Uber, Bolt Drivers Suspend Planned Strike

21 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), has suspended its planned strike to dialogue with the government.

This was disclosed in a statement by Jossy Olawale, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the union, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The scheduled meeting, involving the Ministry of Labour and Employment, app-based companies and the union, was initially planned for Tuesday, June 20 but has been rescheduled to June 26 to facilitate constructive discussions.

Olawale said the planned meeting will involve the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the app-based companies (Uber and Bolt) and the union.

The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20, but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26.

"As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold until to allow the meeting to hold as stated", he said.

The chairman expressed dismay over the challenges facing workers since the fuel pump price increased by "300 per cent".

According to him, the increase has impacted negatively on workers' service delivery.

"We are concerned about the various challenges and multiplier effect the 300 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol has on our service delivery.

"The removal of fuel subsidy has created a burden of over 200 per cent loss on earnings and poor living style and capacity."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.