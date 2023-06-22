Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Uber, Bolt Drivers Suspend Planned Strike

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), has suspended its planned strike to dialogue with the government.

This was disclosed in a statement by Jossy Olawale, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the union, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The scheduled meeting, involving the Ministry of Labour and Employment, app-based companies and the union, was initially planned for Tuesday, June 20 but has been rescheduled to June 26 to facilitate constructive discussions.

Olawale said the planned meeting will involve the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the app-based companies (Uber and Bolt) and the union.

The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20, but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26.

"As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold until to allow the meeting to hold as stated", he said.

The chairman expressed dismay over the challenges facing workers since the fuel pump price increased by "300 per cent".

According to him, the increase has impacted negatively on workers' service delivery.

"We are concerned about the various challenges and multiplier effect the 300 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol has on our service delivery.

"The removal of fuel subsidy has created a burden of over 200 per cent loss on earnings and poor living style and capacity."