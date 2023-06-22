Togo: To your handkerchiefs !

The followers and lovers of the traditional Bobobo dance will still be served next July.

According to information, the 2nd edition of the Bobobo dance competition will indeed take place in the course of next July in the Grand Kloto. It will see 32 folk groups compete fiercely through the different stages (playoffs, quarter-finals, semi-finals then final.

Launching this competition during a conference which saw the presence of a heterogeneous public, the initiators, the OPALEF (Pan-African Observatory of Female Leadership) and the CICCA (Circle of Citizen Initiatives for Challenge and Change in Africa ) indicated that this edition is placed under the theme "Women, local socio-cultural development : awareness and awareness by Bobobo".

Through such an initiative, we intend to promote culture through traditional dance, a tool for social cohesion.

So in love with the Bobobo dance, take your handkerchief, because it will move the kidneys and the whole body in July, August and September in the Grand Kloto.