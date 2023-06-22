Togo: Bronze medal for the Togolese Agbobli in the 1500m

We already echoed yesterday the qualification of the Togolese athlete for the final of the 1500m, of these World Games Special Olympics Berlin 2023 opened since last Monday.

For the final of the 1500m run today, Koffi Xola Agbobli was once again talked about. He won Togo's first medal at this game by finishing 3rd with a time of 6'6"97. He is therefore crowned with a bronze medal.

Good luck to the other Togolese athletes taking part in these 8th Special Olympics Berlin 2023 World Games, specially reserved for people living with intellectual disabilities.