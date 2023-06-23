Nigeria: APCON Highlights How to Strengthen Nigeria's Marketing Economy

The director-general of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr Olalekan Fadolapo has disclosed various strategies needed in strengthening Nigeria's marketing economy.

According to him, an enforceable standard of practice needs to be established to provide an acceptable industry-wide rule of engagement which will cut across the interests of several sectors in the industry, especially where it is understood that a flop in one sector of the marketing ecosystem is a potential catastrophe for the other.

Stating this yesterday at the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN)'s 2023 annual marketing conference which was held at Fraser Suites, Abuja, he said that legality and decency in marketing are vital elements that the industry cannot manage to compromise adding that the Nigeria marketing industry is encouraged to support series of reforms aimed at ensuring responsible marketing practices.

He noted that the theme of the conference, The Role of Marketing and Ethics in Nation Building is coming at a time the Federal Government is re-jigging and strengthening the economic variables for a stronger economy.

Olalekan further stated NIMN has formidably and consistently shaped the quality of marketing in Nigeria by the every productive and pragmatic programmes beneficially structured to enhance and increase activities in the industry and has also immensely contributed and advanced the growth of Nigeria's economy in her own way.

He explained that the role of marketing cannot be neglected or underestimated by any economy that genuinely seeks to develop and sustain the development of her economic progress.

Speaking at the event, the NIMN president, Mr Idorenyen Enang noted that the conference is a gathering of professionals, who are present to provide thought leadership into how the nation can be stirred and built using marketing and ethics as essential catalysts.

He said, "As marketers, we just hope this will be a great opportunity for us to let the world know that we can do it, one thing I will say, I will echo the keynote speaker's word that a time will come when Mr president, governors will not be carrying journalist as spokesperson, they need professional brand communicators and specialist because people are brand, you need people that would not just sell in the country, sell in the brand but understand the ethics of it.

"We need professionals to sit down and craft a strategy to be able to work in the entire system and then implement it using the vehicle of the media to drive it."