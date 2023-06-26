Nigeria: Full List of Winners - Burna Boy, Tems Shine At 2023 BET Awards

26 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with plenty of hip-hop's biggest stars taking home awards for their work over the past year.

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tems emerged as winners while talented singer, Davido delivered an electrifying performance at the event.

Tems received an award in the Best Collaboration category for her contribution on the Grammy award-winning song, Wait For U with Future and Drake.

The event featured other remarkable performances by rap legends such as KRS1, Big Daddy, and Fat Joe.

Full list of winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS - SZA

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill - SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

