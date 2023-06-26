Nigeria: Full List of Winners - Burna Boy, Tems Shine At 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with plenty of hip-hop's biggest stars taking home awards for their work over the past year.
Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tems emerged as winners while talented singer, Davido delivered an electrifying performance at the event.
Tems received an award in the Best Collaboration category for her contribution on the Grammy award-winning song, Wait For U with Future and Drake.
The event featured other remarkable performances by rap legends such as KRS1, Big Daddy, and Fat Joe.
Full list of winners
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS - SZA
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill - SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy