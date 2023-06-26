Nigeria: BET Awards 2023 - Burna Boy Wins Best International Act

26 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has been named the 'Best International Act' at the just-concluded BET Awards ceremony.

The event was held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Though, Burna Boy was not present at the show,, the African Giant defeated French singer, Aya Nakamura, British superstars, Ella Mai, Stormzy, and Central Cee, and his compatriot, Ayra Starr to clinch the award.

With his victory, Burna Boy extended his record as the most awarded person in the BET Awards "Best International Act" category (4).

He has won the award for three consecutive years (2019, 2020, and 2021).

