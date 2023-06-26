Nigeria: BET Awards 2023 - Burna Boy Wins Best International Act a Fourth Time (Full Winners List)

Davido's performance of "Feel it' and 'Unavailable' from his 'Timeless' album was a highlight of the 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards went down on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., with Burna Boy doing Nigeria proud by winning the Best International Act for a fourth time.

Tems snagged the "Best Collaboration" award for contributing to Future's 'Wait For U' featuring Canadian rapper Drake.

Chris Brown and Usher beat Burna Boy to the "Best Male R&B/Pop Artist". It was a tie between Chris Brown and Usher.

SZA and Beyoncé each won three times, including tying for the Album of the Year Award.

The event celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Highlights of the event include legendary Patti LaBelle's tribute to the late Queen of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner, and Davido's performance of "Feel It' and 'Unavailable' from his 'Timeless' album.

Other performances included Kid' N Play, Uncle Luke, Warren G, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Master P, Remy Ma, Trick Daddy, Trina, the Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, and Tyga. 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Doechii, and GloRilla also graced the stage.

The awards, which honour the year's best performances in music, TV, film and sports, followed in the footsteps of many other awards broadcasts and went without a host for its 50th anniversary.

2023 BET Awards Winners List

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS - SZA

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill - SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy