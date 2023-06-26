Nigeria: BET Awards 2023 - Burna Boy Wins Best International Act a Fourth Time (Full Winners List)

Davido's performance of "Feel it' and 'Unavailable' from his 'Timeless' album was a highlight of the 2023 BET Awards
The 2023 BET Awards went down on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., with Burna Boy doing Nigeria proud by winning the Best International Act for a fourth time.
Tems snagged the "Best Collaboration" award for contributing to Future's 'Wait For U' featuring Canadian rapper Drake.
Chris Brown and Usher beat Burna Boy to the "Best Male R&B/Pop Artist". It was a tie between Chris Brown and Usher.
SZA and Beyoncé each won three times, including tying for the Album of the Year Award.
The event celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Highlights of the event include legendary Patti LaBelle's tribute to the late Queen of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner, and Davido's performance of "Feel It' and 'Unavailable' from his 'Timeless' album.
Other performances included Kid' N Play, Uncle Luke, Warren G, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Master P, Remy Ma, Trick Daddy, Trina, the Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, and Tyga. 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Doechii, and GloRilla also graced the stage.
The awards, which honour the year's best performances in music, TV, film and sports, followed in the footsteps of many other awards broadcasts and went without a host for its 50th anniversary.
2023 BET Awards Winners List
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS - SZA
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill - SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy