West Africa: Ghana, China to Address Security Challenges in Sub-Region - Chinese Ambassador

China is willing to explore cooperation with Ghana to jointly address security challenges in the sub-region in line with its efforts to promote global peace, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun, has said.

Describing the two countries as "advocates and defenders of world peace," he said, enhancing mutual exchanges and cooperation especially in the military field would be of positive significance to all.

He said this at a ceremony held at the Tema Port on Tuesday to welcome the 43rd Escort Task Group (ETG 162) of the Chinese People's Navy to Ghana for a five- day friendly exchange as part of a mission to some selected countries.

At 8:15am, the troop made a grand entrance at the port aboard three ships, including the huge Guided-Missile-Destroyer-Nanning-162, which was flying the flags of China and Ghana at its peak while the crew, adorned in striking white uniforms, stood along the deck in a salute posture.

The beat of Chinese traditional drums echoed throughout the air, signalling the Chinese community members, who had eagerly awaited their arrival, to flock near the dock, waving Ghanaian and Chinese flags in unison and intermittently cheering the over 50 troops.

While in Ghana, the group led by their commander Senior Captain Zhao Lang would hold exchanges with their Ghana counterparts, comprising high level courses, joint exercise and donations.

The visit precedes the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries which were established on July 5, 1960, while the offer for cooperation comes on the heels of insecurity in the sub region.

Mr Lu said the proposed cooperation with Ghana was in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative that outlined the country's commitment to world peace and its readiness to conduct bilateral and multilateral security cooperation with all countries

He said under the proposed initiative, China intended to support the efforts of African countries, the African Union and sub-regional organisations to resolve regional conflicts, fight terrorism and safeguard maritime security.

He said the group had been on mission since January 10, 2023 and had accomplished its task in the Gulf of Aden, where it evacuated Chinese nationals from Sudan and fulfilled the international humanitarian obligations.

Noting that the China-Ghana relations was flourishing, Mr Lu expressed the hope that the mission in Ghana would open a new chapter for the military relation and diplomatic ties beyond the many support China had given to Ghana, including the Chinese Military Aid Gratis Project.

On behalf of Ghana, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, said the visit offered Ghana the opportunity to deepen its relationship with China to address challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, where piracy and other crimes had been taking place over the last few years, affecting socio-economic growth in countries in the region.

"The threats of terrorism, violent extremism, maritime insecurity among others, have become major issues within the West African security environment. Hence, the need to cooperate and collaborate to fight these threats," he said.

Mr Amkankwa-Manu thanked China for the support it had offered the Ghana Armed Forces in many areas including training and donation of four patrol boats for the navy and affirmed Ghana's commitment to the relations for mutual benefit.