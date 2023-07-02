Kenya: 2 Children, 18 Women, 31 Men - Londiani Crash Toll Rises to 51

Nakuru — The death toll from the Londiani Junction market accident has risen to 51.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai said Saturday those who died in the mass casualty crash included 2 children, 18 women and 31 men.

On of the survivors succumbed while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital Intensive Care Unit while another died in Kericho.

Governor Mutai said another survivor admitted at the Kericho County Referral Hospital was in critical condition.

While condoling the families that lost their kin in the Friday accident that involved a truck and eight other vehicles, the Governor commended first responders among them the medics, police, the Kenya Red Cross Society and residents.

"Nakuru County Government also played a major role in the rescue and some of the survivors were ferried to PGH referral hospital," he said.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Health, Jacqueline Osoro, said 9 patients were still admitted at PGH in stable condition while many others were treated and discharged.

She said five other patients were admitted at the Molo Sub-County Hospital.

"Nakuru County Government has waived all the medical bills for the people admitted in its two hospitals and the one who succumbed," she said.

Osoro said the provincial hospital was still open for any case that required specialised treatment.

The accident occurred of Friday evening when the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed in to other vehicles among them four Public Service Vehicles, personal vehicles and motorbikes.

Several traders who were selling their produce along the highway also perished in the accident.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, promised that the government will relocate roadside markets to avert similar catastrophes.