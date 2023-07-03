Kenya: 41 People Who Died in Tragic Londiani Accident Identified By Relatives

3 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Forty one of the the 52 people who died from the Londiani Junction market accident on June 30 have been identified by their relatives by Sunday evening.

Londiani Sub-County Hospital Medical Superintendent, Collins Kipkoech said 18 of the identified bodies have been collected by relatives pending burial preparations.

He said autopsies on the indentified bodies had been conducted safe for seven which would be examined today.

The medic said the autopsies revealed that most of the victims of the accident that involved a truck and eight smaller vehicles died of crash injuries due to the impact.

He said 49 bodies had been kept at Londiani Sub-County Hospital morgue, two at Kericho County Referral Hospital and another one at Rift Valley Provincial General hospital in Nakuru City.

Kipkoech said the hospital which has a mortuary capacity of 16 bodies had received a 20feet mobile mortuary from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

He added that qualified morticiana from Kericho Kapkatet and Sigowet Sub Counties had also been deployed to Londiani hospital to ease the pressure on the resident ones.

The accident occured last Friday when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into eight vehicles among them, four matatus.

Also killed in the accidents were boda boda riders and traders who were selling produce on the roadside

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.