Kenya: 41 People Who Died in Tragic Londiani Accident Identified By Relatives

Nakuru — Forty one of the the 52 people who died from the Londiani Junction market accident on June 30 have been identified by their relatives by Sunday evening.

Londiani Sub-County Hospital Medical Superintendent, Collins Kipkoech said 18 of the identified bodies have been collected by relatives pending burial preparations.

He said autopsies on the indentified bodies had been conducted safe for seven which would be examined today.

The medic said the autopsies revealed that most of the victims of the accident that involved a truck and eight smaller vehicles died of crash injuries due to the impact.

He said 49 bodies had been kept at Londiani Sub-County Hospital morgue, two at Kericho County Referral Hospital and another one at Rift Valley Provincial General hospital in Nakuru City.

Kipkoech said the hospital which has a mortuary capacity of 16 bodies had received a 20feet mobile mortuary from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

He added that qualified morticiana from Kericho Kapkatet and Sigowet Sub Counties had also been deployed to Londiani hospital to ease the pressure on the resident ones.

The accident occured last Friday when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into eight vehicles among them, four matatus.

Also killed in the accidents were boda boda riders and traders who were selling produce on the roadside