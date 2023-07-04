Nigeria: Insecurity - What Tinubu Told Us in Our Maiden Meeting - Ribadu, Security Chiefs

"He gave us the assurance that he's with us hundred per cent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there's work to be done; he'll expect us to deliver, and we're grateful for the opportunity. That's why we are here," the NSA said.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, held his maiden meeting with the new service chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, with a marching order to secure Nigeria.

Those at the meeting held at the State House, Abuja, were the Chief of Defence Staffa, Christopher Musa, a major general; Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral; Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, an air marshal; and the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,

They were appointed on 19 June.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, which commenced at 3 p.m. Mr Ribadu said Mr Tinubu asked them to work as a team to accomplish the task of keeping the country secure.

"We're here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians.

"We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

"We're going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability, and let's get our lives back.

"He gave us the assurance that he's with us hundred per cent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there's work to be done; he'll expect us to deliver, and we're grateful for the opportunity. That's why we are here," the NSA said.

On how the new security chiefs will take off to accomplish their mandate, Mr Ribadu said, "Where we are today, and you can see already things are improving in our country.

"If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We'll secure this place.

"Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have, and they are not going to fail you; they'll certainly deliver. Thank you very much"