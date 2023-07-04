Togo: 'From the Village to the Table of Kings', the life story of a Togolese who knew how to make his way to the luminaries of the African continent

"From the Village to the Table of Kings" is the masterpiece of Christian Enyonam Folly-Kossi, around which gathered this Friday, June 30, 2023, personalities from the world of literature, academics and important actors. of national governance in Lomé.

Story of a life, this work retraces the different phases of the academic and socio-professional career and the opportunities seized by a young Togolese who, leaving his native village in a corner of the prefecture of Kloto, will find himself at the table of Kings, better men of power, of African power and even beyond.

If this moment of communion around this work was the occasion for the assistance to this dedication ceremony, especially to those who knew better and shared with the author a certain moment of this story of a life, by a review of the work "From the Village to the Table of Kings", the Director of ISICA, Mawusse Akué Kpakpo Adotévi, noted by browsing the different pages a certain personality, a captivating and neat style on the part of the author. He also indicated that he had noted through this exercise to which Mr. Folly-Kossi submitted, an evidence according to which, "one does not go easily or easily from the village to the table of Kings". Hence the need to relate through the 11 chapters of the work how this could be possible.

In his speech during this ceremony, the author returned to the intentions that supported his approach. Through his explanations, this need to leave traces of the paths travelled, being in the spheres of the major institutions such as Air Afrique and AFRAA, and which have led to meeting the greats of the African continent, including among others and at different times of this retraced course, Kwame Nkrumah, JJ Rawlings, Sankara, Blaise Compaoré, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Robert Mugabe, Mouammar Ghadafi, Robert Guéï..., is dictated to him by questions from his sons. The latter who have always challenged him on the relevance of making known how one can start from a small village in Togo to manage to clear a path that will cross that of powerful African heads of state.

To these interpellations, he brings only one main answer. It is that of inviting young Togolese to realize that "the current world is combined with the superlative". And so, "we can no longer be satisfied with the little but revise our ambitions upwards", given that "with globalization, competition is and will be very fierce". It is easy to understand that it is this desire to revise his ambitions upwards that led him from his native Kpalimé to set out to conquer the world.

Among other personalities who honored this book dedication with their presence, there was former Prime Minister Joseph Kokou Koffi, and other Togolese ministers, heads of institutions and companies.

For information, the author of the 320-page book, "From the Village to the Table of Kings", Christian Enyonam Folly-Kossi, was among others, Secretary General of AFRAA (Association of African Airlines), Special Adviser to the Chairman and CEO of Air Afrique, contributed to the creation of the pan-African company ASKY, as a founding member, Advisor to several Governments in Africa and Special Advisor to General Robert Guéï in Côte d'Ivoire.