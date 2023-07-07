Nigeria: Reps to Probe NPA, Nimasa, Customs, Others Over Auctioning of Govt Properties

The investigation will cover the period between 2010 and 2022 to establish the extent of alleged illegal auctioning of public property and the non-remittance of revenue realised into consolidated revenue purse.

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe what it regards as illegal auctioning of the Federal Government properties by Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Other agencies allegedly involved are: the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), River Basin Development Authority (RBDA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

In his motion, Mr Oke said the procedure for the disposal and auctioning of government assets in Nigeria were well spelt out in Financial Regulations, 2009 and Public Procurement Act 2007 among others.

Mr Oke said the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that all revenues realised from the disposal or auctioning of public property be remitted into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

He alleged that NPA, NIMASA, NRC, NCS and others RBDA had been auctioning public property not only at a ridiculous price but also without following due process.

He advanced that partial remittance or non-remittance of revenue realised from the auctioning of public property into consolidated revenue fund was a breach of the constitution.

He expressed concern that if the practice continued, coupled with dwindling crude oil revenue in Nigeria, the government might not cope with the rising demand for accelerated infrastructure

Following his submission, the House thereafter resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the disposal of public property by the affected agencies.

This, according to the House, would cover the period between 2010 and 2022 with a view to establishing the extent of alleged illegal auctioning of public property and the non-remittance of revenue realised into consolidated revenue purse.

The committee would report to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

(NAN)