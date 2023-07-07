Ghana: Let's Collaborate to Stop Sickle Cell Deaths

A consulatnt Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer, Dr Mary Akua Ampomah, has called for collaboration between stakeholders, including medical practitioners, patients and caregivers, to avoid sickle cell-related deaths.

Speaking during a recently held webinar to mark the World's Sickle Cell Day, she said it was also important to form a strong union that would, among other things, work towards making Hydroxyurea (a drug for the treatment of sickle cell) accessible to all.

"We need to form a coalition to champion the cause of sickle cell in Ghana. That would also ensure that we make the drug accessible to everyone across the country," she said.

Ghana, in 2018, became the first nation in Sub-Saharan Africa to provide quality health care for sickle cell patients following the introduction of Hydroxyurea drug in the country.

The drug, which was brought into the country following a collaboration between the Sickle Cell Foundation, the Ministry of Health and Novartis (global pharmaceutical company), had been available across the country and subsequently placed on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to help patients live a normal life.

With an estimated 15,000 births affected by sickle cell disease every year in Ghana, Dr Ampomah said more collaborations must be ensured to complement the NHIS to reach out to all patients across the country.

"The drug is covered by the NHIS but not available at all health facilities across the country. The burden is therefore on some patients to buy the drug on their own which is very expensive. With proper collaborations, we could work with the government and private entities to ensure that the drug is not only accessible but available at a favourable cost," she stressed.

"Together, we can have a bigger front for the sickle cell community and ensure adequate attention is given by the government and individuals towards the welfare of sickle cell patients in the country," she added.

The webinar was held under the theme "the state of Hydroxyurea use in the management of sickle cell disease in Ghana: challenges and the way forward".

It brought together experts and sickle cell advocates to discuss issues that would lead to ensuring sickle cell patients in Ghana live a normal life and become responsible to society.

A Haematology Nurse Specialist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Diana Dwuma Badu, in her presentation, urged patients to register on the NHIS as they looked forward to ensuring that the drug was available at all facilities across the country.

She also urged nurses and health practitioners to engage in proper counselling before administering drugs to their patients.

"Health practitioners must be able to address all concerns of the patients, allay their fears and ensure they receive the drugs without doubts," she stated.

On his part, Consultant Paediatrician and Haematologist, Dr Kokou Amegan-Aho, said financing of Hydroxyurea was very crucial and must be addressed by stakeholders.

"Hydroxyurea has proven very beneficial to patients and also affordable as compared to other sickle cell drugs. So efforts must be made for it to be financed and available at all times," he said.

Consequently, he said pharmaceutical companies in Ghana could come together to produce a generic Hydroxyurea to make it more affordable.

A Resident Haematology Pharmacist at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Ebenezer Wiafe, and a Caregiver, Victoria Awo Twumasi, also called for more advocacy on sickle cell while 15-year-old patient, Ellissa Palmer, said being on the Hydroxyurea drug had improved her immune system and energy level, making her live a normal life without the usual crises that come with the sickle cell disease.