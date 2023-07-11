Nigeria: 11,000 Patients Suffering From Sickle Cell in Delta - Expert

11 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Delta State Sickle Cell Focal Person, Dr Uche Okwe, has disclosed that over 11,000 persons are suffering from sickle cell disease in the state.

Dr Okwe disclosed this in a paper, "Newborn Screening in Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) Management and the Media Personnel", at a one-day training on "Sickle Cell Control and the Role of the Media" organised by the Ministry of Health in Asaba.

The public health physician and Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Delta State Ministry of Health, said the data was a tip of the iceberg as people preferred not to present themselves for tests due to fear of stigmatization.

She noted that Nigeria had the highest number of SCD patients in the world, followed by Ghana that had made tremendous efforts to curb the scourge.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.