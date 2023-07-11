Nigeria: 11,000 Patients Suffering From Sickle Cell in Delta - Expert

The Delta State Sickle Cell Focal Person, Dr Uche Okwe, has disclosed that over 11,000 persons are suffering from sickle cell disease in the state.

Dr Okwe disclosed this in a paper, "Newborn Screening in Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) Management and the Media Personnel", at a one-day training on "Sickle Cell Control and the Role of the Media" organised by the Ministry of Health in Asaba.

The public health physician and Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Delta State Ministry of Health, said the data was a tip of the iceberg as people preferred not to present themselves for tests due to fear of stigmatization.

She noted that Nigeria had the highest number of SCD patients in the world, followed by Ghana that had made tremendous efforts to curb the scourge.