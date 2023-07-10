South Africa: Family in South Africa Asks Mozambique Govt For Help To Bury Gas Leak Victims at Home

(File photo).
10 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — A family from Mozambique who lost four members to a toxic gas leak is appealing for help to bring the remains back home to be buried, EWN reports.

The two children, a 34-year-old man, and a 60-year-old woman were among the 17 people killed by a gas cylinder leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg last week.

The family says they do not want to bury them in South Africa although they cannot transport the four corpses to Mozambique due to financial constraints.

Five women, three children, including a one-year-old, and nine men were all killed after a gas leak on July 5, 2023 in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Scrolla Africa reports. It is reported that a group of illegal miners (known locally as zama zamas) attempted to cut open a gas canister containing hazardous nitrogen oxide.

Solly Nonyane, a traditional leader in the area, said the issue of illegal mining was well known to the authorities - and even the president - who are not acting on it.

