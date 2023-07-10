Gabon: President Bongo of Gabon Confirms Candidacy for August Elections

President Ali Bongo
10 July 2023
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — In an effort to maintain his family's 56-year hold on power in Gabon, President Ali Bongo announced on Sunday that he will seek for re-election in August, reports Reuters.

"Because nothing matters more than your success, I am announcing today that I am a candidate", Bongo is reported to have said to a small crowd of his supporters.

Since taking over for his father Omar, who had ruled since 1967 and died in 2009, Bongo, 64, has served two seven-year terms as president of the oil-producing country since there are no statutory term restrictions in Gabon.

The opposition contested Bongo's victories in both elections, alleging fraud. Following his triumph in 2016, there were fatal skirmishes between police and demonstrators, and the parliament building was completely destroyed by fire.

When Bongo had a stroke in October 2018 and went to Morocco for treatment, his chances of winning re-election were in jeopardy. He left for three months, but soon came back when a coup attempt was defeated while he was away.

The attempted coup made the regime nervous and demands for immediate measures were coming not just from the opposition and some sections of the army, but also from within the ruling party.

In October 2018, Bongo received medical treatment in Saudi Arabia.

