South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Protection Squad Faces Arrest

23 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Staff Writer

The eight VIP protection unit officers, attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile's unit, who assaulted three civilians on the N1 highway will be formally arrested on Sunday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said Ipid will be processing the eight VIP protectors, all attached to Paul Mashatile's squad, at the Sandton police station following authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecution.

"The members will be held at the Sandton police station until they appear at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday morning," Raburabu said.

The officers have not yet been named as they have yet to be formally charged.

The arrest follows an investigation into a video that went viral on social media earlier in July, showing the eight officers viciously assaulting three unarmed men who were in a VW Polo, en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria.

It is alleged that one of the victims, 25-year-old L'vaughn Fisher intends suing the police for R1m.

