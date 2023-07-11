Uganda: Clerics Warn Muslims Against DNA Testing

Muslim clerics have cautioned parents against jumping onto the trend of DNA testing in order to protect their marriages.

Sheikh Ahmad Masaba Pole, the Kadhi of Bugisu Muslim District, made the warning, stating that subjecting children to DNA testing implies the presence of adultery in a family.

"Subjecting your children to DNA testing is an outright personal attestation that there are adulterous tendencies in the family," said Pole.

He asked Muslims faithful to go slow on this matter.

The percentage of men demanding DNA services for their children has allegedly increased by 70%, according to a Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The DNA tests show the relationship between species or objects. The DNA test results are often used by doctors to establish whether the parent is related to the children.

The clerics made the statement at the commemoration prayers for Salima Muzaki, the wife of Sheikh Salim Sowed Balyegiira, the Bugema County Sheikh under Bugisu Muslim District, who passed away in 2023.

Regional Assistant for Kampala, Sheikh Hamid Serwadda Busungu, encouraged Muslim parents to teach their children Islamic values so that they can become strong and disciplined adults.

He cited traditions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) where he was reported admonishing Muslim faithful that upon death, all the deeds and activities of a believer, cease except continuous alms giving, beneficial knowledge and prayers from a pious child.

"So, prepare to leave this earthly life when you have left behind God fearing, loving and caring Children who will pray for you after your demise," Serwadda preached.

Muhammad Aluma, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Secretary General updated Muslims on the developments at the council, such as physical developments, cooperation agreements with the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, education opportunities at the Islamic Call University College(ICUC), and scholarships offered from different countries.