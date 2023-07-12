Kenya: One Person Hospitalized With Arrow Wounds As Goons Attack Protesters

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — One person was shot on his hand by an arrow at industrial area in Kisii by goons who were attacking protesters who had lit tyres while protesting the high cost of living.

The said man was rushed to Bosongo hospital where he is receiving treatment on his hand.

Witnesses say the goons are going round attacking and threatening protesters with arrows.

Meanwhile, heavy security patrols by regular police and General Service Unit detachments are apparent in the streets walking from street to street with batons.

Police used Water Cannons to put off fire lit by the protesters as they cleared the roads.

Shops were closed down as business people stayed at home,also no public transport was going on during the protest.

Anti riot police in Kisii battled pockets of anti government protesters from street to street.

Spontaneous demos erupted outside bus park, areas near Kisii Central SDA church and outside Agha kan Hospital.

It was intense especially along Kisii - Kisumu road where youth who had filtered from from clubs to the streets.

Bodabodas were kicked out of the town from the restive Capital Round About and other stages across the vast county capital.

Banks and cafeterias and supermarket that had initially opened have since shut as riots get underway.

