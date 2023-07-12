Zimbabwe: High Court Bars Kasukuwere From Running For President

Harare — The High Court has prohibited exiled former Cabinet member Saviour Kasukuwere from running in the nation's presidential elections. The action is in response to a complaint that a member of the ruling party made against the former Zanu PF political commissar, ZimLive reports.

Ruling party activist Lovedale Mangwana approached the High Court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere to stand for Presidency in the August 23 elections, saying the Nomination Court violated the Constitution in accepting his nomination papers.

Kasukuwere's candidacy was approved by the Nomination Court, according to activist Lovedale Mangwana, despite the fact that he had been absent from his constituency for more than 18 months.

Mangwana said that because this violates the Constitution and election regulations, Kasukuwere should be disqualified.

"The decision by the Nomination Court to accept Kasukuwere's nomination papers is in violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe. The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter's roll," Mangwana is reported to have said in his submissions.

Through his attorneys, Kasukuwere said that there was insufficient evidence to show he was abroad during the time frame in question and that his temporary absence from the country was due to medical reasons.

The court decision against Kasukuwere is considered by his camp as an attempt to elbow him out of the race by the ruling Zanu-PF.