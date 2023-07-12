Kenya: Odinga Cancels Kamukunji Rally, Accuses Police of Using Force on Protesters

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused police of using excess force on protesters, and claimed that several have been shot.

Without elaborating, Odinga said several protesters had been shot and others arrested in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"Police are the ones who provoke the people," he said, "demonstrations and protests are always peaceful until police show up."

Odinga addressed a press conference from his Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) in Nairobi after police blocked Kamukunji grounds where he planned to address a rally.

"Police have blocked Kamukunji where they were shooting at people and using teargas," he said, "even our people who were sent there to set up a dais were dispersed."

While Odinga said many people had been shot and others arrested, Capital FM could not immediately verify the claim.

