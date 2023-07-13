Kenya: Youths Opposed to Protests Clash With Demonstrators in Busia

Busia — Azimio demonstration in Busia turned destructive and chaotic and supporter's vantalize Busia stadium completely looting from the businesses around.

In what was seen as retaliatory attack after their leaders were denied access into Busia stadium, youths from Marachi estate who support Azimio demonstration destroyed the stadium completely indulging in looting of equipment's of unknown value.

Earlier on, youth for Peace Alliance stopped the motor-cage of Azimio leaders from addressing the protesters.

The demonstration which were led by Oparanya, Wajakoya and Busia women rep Catherine Omanyo turned chaotic with Busia stadium and businesses around being on the receiving end.

Busia FKF secretary Rueben Olita has condemned the incident citing it as a stumbling block to the talent development.

Speaking to the press Former Kakamenga Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has denied claims shifting the blame to the police for forceful engagement with rioters which led to that destruction.

"Police engaged us with excess force even though we were protesting peaceful from Bumala towards town," noted Oparanya.

Busia resident on the other hand led by Moses Wasike have termed the move by Oparanya as betrayal to the leadership of governor Dr. Paul Nyongesa Otuma noted that if he was genuine Oparanya would have taken demonistration to Kakamenga.

"Oparanya and Wajakoya must stop playing with minds and resources of Busia County. If he was genuine with demonstrations he would have taken Mandamano to Kakamenga," said Wasike.

The residents demonistrated lack of elected MP on Azimio ticket for being tricked to destroy their own county as Kakamenga move towards attaining City status.

"We regret electing MPs who will sabotage the leadership of our governor Otuoma. We will not allow this madness to go on in Busia. Operanya is using Busia MPs to destroy the efforts of governor Otuoma," they added.

Police had to engage the rioters for better part of the day leaving most businesses at standstill. - Kna