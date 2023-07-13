Kenya: Ichungwah Urges Protestors Not to Damage Property After Expressway Barrier Destruction

VIDEO: Nairobi Expressway Wall Torn Down During Protests
12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah has urged protestors not to damage property after viral videos of goons bringing down the Nairobi Expressway barrier surfaced.

This is after viral videos spread in social media showing goons demolishing the Nairobi Expressway rails at Mlolongo area.

"This madness by all means must stop. Is this a peaceful protest or procession? Azimio will blame the police for dispersing "peaceful demonstrators," he stated.

Motorists had to make quick u-turns on both sides after protesters started stoning them damaging several cars.

There were no immediate reports of casualties even as police intervened to calm the situation.

Police fired tear gas on protesters who defied a police ban to join a demonstration against tax hikes called by opposition leader Raila Odinga in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, Nakuru among others.

Shops were shut and security was tight in the capital Nairobi, where police deployed tear gas against stone-throwing demonstrators in the slum of Mathare.

The clashes followed rallies in several cities last week that turned deadly. Six people were killed according to the interior ministry, and rights campaigners accused police of being heavy-handed.

On the eve of Wednesday's protests, the country's police chief Japheth Koome warned opposition supporters from holding "illegal demonstrations", saying that organisers had not provided the authorities with any "notifications" about their planned rallies this week.

"In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow... All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations," Koome said in a statement.

Police in Nairobi on Friday fired tear gas, targeting Odinga's convoy, AFP reporters reported.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.