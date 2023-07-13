Kenya: Ichungwah Urges Protestors Not to Damage Property After Expressway Barrier Destruction

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah has urged protestors not to damage property after viral videos of goons bringing down the Nairobi Expressway barrier surfaced.

This is after viral videos spread in social media showing goons demolishing the Nairobi Expressway rails at Mlolongo area.

"This madness by all means must stop. Is this a peaceful protest or procession? Azimio will blame the police for dispersing "peaceful demonstrators," he stated.

Motorists had to make quick u-turns on both sides after protesters started stoning them damaging several cars.

There were no immediate reports of casualties even as police intervened to calm the situation.

Police fired tear gas on protesters who defied a police ban to join a demonstration against tax hikes called by opposition leader Raila Odinga in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, Nakuru among others.

Shops were shut and security was tight in the capital Nairobi, where police deployed tear gas against stone-throwing demonstrators in the slum of Mathare.

The clashes followed rallies in several cities last week that turned deadly. Six people were killed according to the interior ministry, and rights campaigners accused police of being heavy-handed.

On the eve of Wednesday's protests, the country's police chief Japheth Koome warned opposition supporters from holding "illegal demonstrations", saying that organisers had not provided the authorities with any "notifications" about their planned rallies this week.

"In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow... All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations," Koome said in a statement.

Police in Nairobi on Friday fired tear gas, targeting Odinga's convoy, AFP reporters reported.