Senegal: Opposition's Sonko Stages Noisy Protest

Harare — Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko organized demonstration by banging pots and pans when authorities prevented him from hosting a rally to formally announce his intention to run for president, AFP reports.

Earlier on July 15, Sonko appeared outside his home "symbolically" banging pots for several minutes to kick off the protest.

This comes after the 49-year-old was "unanimously voted in as the PASTEF-Patriots" candidate for the February 25, 2024, presidential elections," according to a party statement.

Sonko has been detained by security personnel at his Dakar residence since May 28, and despite ongoing concerns about his eligibility to run, as a result of his previous convictions and jail terms, he was nominated.

According to local media, a large number of people participated in the raucous demonstration in Dakar, Senegal's capital, and key towns including Mbacke and Ziguinchor, both in the south.

In May, 2023, Sonko was given a suspended six-month sentence in his appeal against a defamation and public insult conviction in the case between him and Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

On June 1, 2023, Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting young people". Spontaneous and violent demonstrations broke out that same day in a number of towns, including Dakar, Ziguinchor and Kaolack.

After collecting testimonies and documenting the deaths that took place during the demonstrations in Senegal, Amnesty International called on the Senegalese authorities to immediately carry out an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people, including three children, during the violent demonstrations on 1 and 2 June 2023, and to shed light on the presence of armed civilian personnel operating alongside the security forces.

Many believe that the judiciary is preoccupied with silencing opponents of the regime rather than examining alleged financial crimes against members of the presidential camp.

On July 3, Sall said that he will not run for a third term in 2024 elections, putting an end to months of speculation that he would seek re-election despite a two-term limit. The political atmosphere improved as a result of Sall's decision after a year of sporadic unrest and violent protests in the typically peaceful West African country.

Sonko says the country would face "indescribable chaos" if he is unable to contest next year's presidential election, according to France24.

"There will be no elections in this country, or there will be indescribable chaos if President Macky Sall uses judicial tricks to prevent my candidacy," Sonko reportedly said.

Sall, elected president in 2012 and 2019, is constitutionally limited to two terms. Despite this, his supporters argue that the 2016 Constitutional change reset his term count, positioning him to run in the 2024 presidential polls.