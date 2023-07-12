Senegal: Opposition Politician Diop Charged for Third Term Comment About President Sall

Protesters run from tear gas in Dakar, Senegal, March 30, 2023. The criminal case against Ousmane Sonko, popular leader of the political party Patriotes du Sénégal pour le Travail, l'Éthique et la Fraternité (PASTEF). Diop is also part of PASTEF, which joins the Mouvement de Défense de la Démocratie (M2D) a broader coalition of politicians and activists that is opposed to President Macky Sall's administration.

Harare — Senegalese opposition leader Birame Souleye Diop, from the Pastef political party and the Yewwi Askan Wi opposition alliance, is facing charges after speaking on President Macky Sall's political ambitions, reports France 24.

This comes after Sall stated on July 3 that he will not compete for a third term in 2024 elections, putting an end to months of speculation that he would seek re-election despite a two-term limit. The political atmosphere improved as a result of Sall's decision after a a year of sporadic unrest and violent protests in the typically peaceful West African country.

But then Diop hinted during a news conference that the president may backtrack on his decision.

"Avoid eating at his house, avoid drinking his water – he is capable of poisoning you and saying, 'As we no longer have a candidate, I'm coming back'," Diop reportedly said.

On June 1, 2023, Sall's political opponent Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting young people". Spontaneous and violent demonstrations broke out that same day in a number of towns, including Dakar, Ziguinchor and Kaolack.

After collecting testimonies and documenting the deaths that took place during the demonstrations in Senegal, Amnesty International called on the Senegalese authorities to immediately carry out an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people, including three children, during the violent demonstrations on 1 and 2 June 2023, and to shed light on the presence of armed civilian personnel operating alongside the security forces.

Sall, elected president in 2012 and 2019, is constitutionally limited to two terms. Despite this, his supporters argue that a 2016 Constitutional change reset his term count, positioning him to run in the 2024 presidential polls.