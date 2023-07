The protests organised by Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga will go ahead as the government warns demonstrators that violence will not be tolerated after more than a dozen people were killed during unrest in the past few weeks.

Schools and stores are closed as residents of Nairobi, Kisuma and other cities are being urged to bang pots and pans in protest against the high cost of living in the country, and what Odinga describes as an illegitimate government.

