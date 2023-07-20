U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2023 – Daily Highlights [July 11-14]

Gaborone — The 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit (July 11-14, 2023 in Gaborone), cohosted by the government of the Republic of Botswana, brought together leaders, luminaries and business executives from across the United States and Africa.

Day 1 and 2 [Jul 11 -12]

The opening ceremony highlighted the Summit's theme of "Enhancing Africa's Value in Global Value Chains." Reflecting the commitment to strengthen the U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and business relationship, the ceremony was attended by more than 1,300 U.S. and African public and private sector leaders.

Video Highlights

Remarks by:

His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, Summit host

Honorable Scott Nathan, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Dr. Jeffrey Sturchio, Corporate Council on Africa Chairman of the Board

Progress report on implementation of commitments made at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Ginkgo Bioworks signed an MOU with the Botswanan health ministry on stage at the Next Steps Towards Stronger African Health Care Capacity, Prevention, Detection and Treatment plenary

Summit Gala hosted by the government of the Republic of Botswana

Day 3 [July 13]

Video Highlights

Thursday, July 13, 2023, was a day filled with engaging sessions and valuable networking opportunities. Participants had the chance to explore exhibits, connect during breaks at the business lounges, and delve into thought-provoking discussions. Notable highlights included sessions on investment opportunities in Southern Africa.

The day's sessions, panels, and roundtables brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss strategic approaches, innovative financing, and sustainable growth. The networking events provided valuable connections and furthered relationships among participants. The program's focus on key sectors and its inclusive nature contributed to a memorable and impactful day of knowledge-sharing and engagement.

Some key highlights include:

MOU signing between BITC and Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board

Strategic Approaches to Deepen U.S.-African Trade and Investment session with ministers and C-suite executives in finance and pharmaceuticals

Focus on women's leadership in trade and investment and highlights on the work of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency

Presentations by key Botswana, Namibian, Zambian, and Mozambican government and industry leaders on investment opportunities in the various countries

Day 4 [July 14]

Video Highlights

U.S. Commercial Diplomacy on the Ground: Featuring U.S. ambassadors and others on supporting greater U.S.-Africa business engagement.

Closing Plenary on Infrastructure: Connecting Africa's Value Chains, which highlighted investment opportunities in African infrastructure.

CCA President Florie Liser, engaging with organizations and companies in the exhibition hall and marketplace.

The Summit closing ceremony with remarks from Mr. Gobudamang Keebine, President of Business Botswana and John Olajide, Founder & CEO of AXXESS.

The closing lunch with participants celebrating the success of the Summit and committing to further deepen trade and investment ties between the two regions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of CCA, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Botswana, sponsors, partners, and attendees who played a crucial role in the remarkable success of the 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in Gaborone, Botswana. Your unwavering support, collaboration, and active engagement made this event a significant milestone, fostering greater U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial engagement.

A Heartfelt Thank You to the Government of Botswana for Hosting the U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2023!

We extend our deepest gratitude to the Government of Botswana for their exceptional hospitality and for being the gracious host of the highly anticipated U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2023. This remarkable event, which serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and driving economic growth across the African continent, would not have been possible without the unwavering support and dedication of the Botswana government.

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2023 in Botswana is a testament to the power of collaboration, shared goals, and collective efforts in driving sustainable economic development. It is an extraordinary opportunity for businesses to explore new frontiers, forge strategic partnerships, and unlock the immense potential of the African market. As participants, let us seize this occasion to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and lay the foundation for long-lasting collaborations that will drive prosperity and create a brighter future for Africa.

Botswana, Realeboga! Pula!