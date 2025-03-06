Corporate Council on Africa Announces New and Returning Board Members for Class of 2027

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is pleased to announce the election results for its Board of Directors Class of 2027.Following a voting process by the CCA membership, eleven distinguished business leaders have been elected to serve three-year terms beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2027.
"We are delighted to welcome both new and returning directors to our Board," said Florizelle B. Liser, President and CEO of CCA. "These exceptional leaders bring valuable expertise and perspectives that will help guide CCA's mission to strengthen U.S.-Africa business relations during this critical time of growth and opportunity across the continent."
Newly Elected to the Board of Directors:
- John Ardill, Vice President, Global Exploration, ExxonMobil Production Company
- Ziad Dalloul, Founder and CEO, Africell
- Sebastion Ellepo, CEO, New Generation of Services (NGSER)
- Joanne Kubba, Senior Vice President of Government Engagement for Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEMEA), VISA
- Alexandru Posteinicu, CEO, Greenline Technologies
- Witney Schneidman, CEO, Schneidman & Associates International
Re-elected to the Board of Directors:
- Mohamad Darwish, Senior Vice President, CEO and Co-Founder, IHS Towers Nigeria
- Robert Clay Neff Jr., President, Chevron International Exploration and Production, Chevron
- John Olajide, Founder and CEO, Axxess
- Paul Sullivan, President International Business, Acrow Bridge
- Admassu Tadesse, President and Managing Director, Trade and Development Bank, TDB Group
The newly elected and re-elected directors will join the current members of the CCA Board of Directors:
Current Board Members – Class of 2026:
- Ayodeji Balogun, Group Chief Executive Officer, AFEX
- Jean Boulle, CEO, Jean Boulle Group
- Ovidiu Bujorean, Technical Director, Partnerships, and Investments, ACDI/VOCA and AV Ventures
- Nneka Chime, Principal, CrossBoundary LLC
- Akin Dawodu, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster Head, Citi
- Emily Kaine, Senior Vice President, Global Health & Manufacturing Services, USP
- Temitope Iluyemi, Senior Director Global Government Relations Africa, Proctor & Gamble
- Philana Mugyenyi, Director of Government Affairs and Market Access for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), GE HealthCare
- Mima Nedelcovych, Chairman, AfricaGlobal Schaffer
Current Board Members – Class of2025:
- Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave, Inc.
- Emma Andrews, Vice President of Global Patient Advocacy, Pfizer
- Mohamed El Sahili, CEO, Medland Health Services, Medland Hospital
- Farouk Gumel, Executive Vice Chairman (Africa) for the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group
- Karyn Harrington, VP, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Africa
- Khululiwe Mabaso, Director for Government Affairs in Africa, Abbott
- Jeffrey Sturchio, Past Chairman, Corporate Council on Africa
The CCA Board of Directors represents a diverse range of companies and organizations with business interests across Africa. Board members provide strategic guidance to CCA as it promotes increased trade and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa.
About Corporate Council on Africa
Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting its member firms with the essential government and business leaders they need to do business and succeed in Africa. Corporate Council on Africa is a key resource for conducting successful business in Africa and in an era of shifting priorities and opportunities, we are especially pleased to be celebrating over 30 years of accelerating business and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa.