Corporate Council on Africa Announces New and Returning Board Members for Class of 2027

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is pleased to announce the election results for its Board of Directors Class of 2027.Following a voting process by the CCA membership, eleven distinguished business leaders have been elected to serve three-year terms beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2027.

"We are delighted to welcome both new and returning directors to our Board," said Florizelle B. Liser, President and CEO of CCA. "These exceptional leaders bring valuable expertise and perspectives that will help guide CCA's mission to strengthen U.S.-Africa business relations during this critical time of growth and opportunity across the continent."

Newly Elected to the Board of Directors:

John Ardill , Vice President, Global Exploration, ExxonMobil Production Company

, Vice President, Global Exploration, ExxonMobil Production Company Ziad Dalloul , Founder and CEO, Africell

, Founder and CEO, Africell Sebastion Ellepo , CEO, New Generation of Services (NGSER)

, CEO, New Generation of Services (NGSER) Joanne Kubba , Senior Vice President of Government Engagement for Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEMEA), VISA

, Senior Vice President of Government Engagement for Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEMEA), VISA Alexandru Posteinicu , CEO, Greenline Technologies

, CEO, Greenline Technologies Witney Schneidman, CEO, Schneidman & Associates International

Re-elected to the Board of Directors:

Mohamad Darwish, Senior Vice President, CEO and Co-Founder, IHS Towers Nigeria

Senior Vice President, CEO and Co-Founder, Robert Clay Neff Jr. , President, Chevron International Exploration and Production, Chevron

, President, Chevron International Exploration and Production, Chevron John Olajide , Founder and CEO, Axxess

, Founder and CEO, Axxess Paul Sullivan , President International Business, Acrow Bridge

, President International Business, Acrow Bridge Admassu Tadesse, President and Managing Director, Trade and Development Bank, TDB Group

The newly elected and re-elected directors will join the current members of the CCA Board of Directors:

Current Board Members – Class of 2026:

Ayodeji Balogun , Group Chief Executive Officer, AFEX

, Group Chief Executive Officer, AFEX Jean Boulle , CEO, Jean Boulle Group

, CEO, Jean Boulle Group Ovidiu Bujorean , Technical Director, Partnerships, and Investments, ACDI/VOCA and AV Ventures

, Technical Director, Partnerships, and Investments, ACDI/VOCA and AV Ventures Nneka Chime , Principal, CrossBoundary LLC

, Principal, CrossBoundary LLC Akin Dawodu , Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster Head, Citi

, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster Head, Citi Emily Kaine , Senior Vice President, Global Health & Manufacturing Services, USP

, Senior Vice President, Global Health & Manufacturing Services, USP Temitope Iluyemi , Senior Director Global Government Relations Africa, Proctor & Gamble

, Senior Director Global Government Relations Africa, Proctor & Gamble Philana Mugyenyi , Director of Government Affairs and Market Access for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), GE HealthCare

, Director of Government Affairs and Market Access for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), GE HealthCare Mima Nedelcovych, Chairman, AfricaGlobal Schaffer

Current Board Members – Class of2025:

Olugbenga Agboola , CEO, Flutterwave, Inc.

, CEO, Flutterwave, Inc. Emma Andrews , Vice President of Global Patient Advocacy, Pfizer

, Vice President of Global Patient Advocacy, Pfizer Mohamed El Sahili , CEO, Medland Health Services, Medland Hospital

, CEO, Medland Health Services, Medland Hospital Farouk Gumel , Executive Vice Chairman (Africa) for the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group

, Executive Vice Chairman (Africa) for the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group Karyn Harrington , VP, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Africa

, VP, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Africa Khululiwe Mabaso , Director for Government Affairs in Africa, Abbott

, Director for Government Affairs in Africa, Abbott Jeffrey Sturchio, Past Chairman, Corporate Council on Africa

The CCA Board of Directors represents a diverse range of companies and organizations with business interests across Africa. Board members provide strategic guidance to CCA as it promotes increased trade and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa.

About Corporate Council on Africa

Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting its member firms with the essential government and business leaders they need to do business and succeed in Africa. Corporate Council on Africa is a key resource for conducting successful business in Africa and in an era of shifting priorities and opportunities, we are especially pleased to be celebrating over 30 years of accelerating business and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa.