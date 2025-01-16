CCA on Official Delegation of President Biden's Trip to Angola and Hosts Lobito Corridor Summit Celebratory Reception in Luanda, Angola

Florie Liser, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) President and CEO, was honored to represent CCA as a member of the official delegation of President Joseph Biden’s trip to Angola. To fulfil a commitment to travel to Africa made during the December 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, President Biden traveled to Angola December 1-4, 2024. Others on the delegation included heads of civil society organizations including the NAACP and National Council of Negro Women, a woman whose family can trace their ancestry back to slaves taken from Angola in the 1600s, the Secretary of the Smithsonian Museum, representatives from member companies of the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) and heads of key USG agencies driving U.S.-Africa investment and business (including Eximbank, MCC, and USTDA). Beyond a historic tour of Luanda and the Museum of Anthropology, the delegation participated in the official welcoming ceremony of President Biden by H.E. President Lourenço at the “palace,” and had a meeting with President Biden during which he greeted each delegation member and talked about his historic visit to Angola – the first ever of a sitting U.S. President, as well as his first (and last) trip to Africa while serving as President of the United States.

During his trip President Biden visited the Lobito Corridor infrastructure project which will enhance regional trade, improve access to critical minerals, and boost food security. He met with regional Heads of State from Angola, DRC, Zambia, and the VP of Tanzania, as well as with business leaders from several CCA member companies including Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Acrow Bridge and Sun Africa who are investing in the project. During the Summit, President Biden pledged new U.S. funding and commitments of over $560 million that is expected to generate $200 million in additional private sector capital, bringing the total U.S. investment to over $4 billion of the total $6 billion that has been mobilized for this transformative project. This project has captured the imagination of many people, as it literally aims to include Africa in global value chains making critical components of the world’s transition to cleaner energy. U.S. help in creating a commercially viable transportation corridor will facilitate large investments in mining and mineral processing in Zambia and the DRC, and the manufacture of batteries for energy storage and electric vehicles. Corporate Council on Africa was pleased to cohost a reception celebrating the Lobito Corridor Summit with our Angolan government partner, the Agency for Private Investment and Exports Promotion (AIPEX). Together we brought culture and music, food and dance, business leaders and Angolan and U.S. government officials for what was a fantastic evening! Watch the highlights from the reception.

The reception was officially opened by AIPEX Chairman, Arlindo das Chagas Rangel who shared President Lourenço’s vision of transforming Angola into a beacon for investment and regional connectivity and opportunity. President and CEO of African Finance Corporation, Samaila Zubairu and lead developer of the Lobito Corridor Project stated, “This is a significant moment for us to demonstrate what is possible in Africa.” Helaina Matza, the Coordinator for Partnership in Global infrastructure (PGI) who has led efforts to advance the Lobito economic corridor with Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo discussed the investment of the U.S. government and the importance of the Lobito Corridor’s success to serve as an infrastructure investment model throughout the continent. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, underscored the sentiment, highlighting the enduring commitment of the U.S. government and the importance of success in expanding such projects in Africa. CCA President Florie Liser emphasized the strong partnership with the government of Angola to bring together investors, business leaders and government officials from all over Africa and the United States to partner, build relationships and expand business and economic opportunities at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit to be held in Luanda on June 23-27, 2025. Click here to watch the Summit teaser video.

Like all great CCA events, we thank our valued sponsors Citi, BAI, Sun Africa, Cybastion, Africell, Africa Finance Corporation, NGSER and ABD Group for making it possible.