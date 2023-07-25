South Africa: We Were Protecting SA's Second Most Important Citizen, Says Accused Police Officer in Highway Assault Case

25 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

Eight VIP protection unit officers charged with assaulting four people on the N1 in Johannesburg appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Monday. One of the accused claimed they were protecting 'South Africa's second [most] important citizen'.

Eight Presidential Protection Service officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security unit appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Monday for a bail application after handing themselves over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday afternoon.

They face 12 charges that include malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm, reckless or negligent driving and an attempt to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice.

They were caught on camera allegedly punching and kicking four military trainees who appeared to have been dragged out of a Polo Vivo while travelling on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada.

During the court appearance, magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi expressed concern that the complainants had not clearly identified the roles of the accused, indicating that an identification parade had not been conducted.

However, State advocate Elize le Roux told the court that the State relied heavily on statements taken from the complainants and the officers, which were made soon after the incident had occurred, as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

