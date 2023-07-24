Togo: The subscription of households to Ivoire Maintenance, for the removal of household waste becomes 'compulsory'

The subject, according to the First Deputy Mayor, Fofo Koffi Boko, was the subject of discussions at the 3rd ordinary session of the Municipal Council held several days ago.

A session on the sidelines of which, answering questions from the press, the local elected official revealed that the structures or those who are invested in the removal of household waste in the past did not leave a free hand to the company Ivoire Maintenance with which the Town Hall has now contracted to take care of the removal of waste everywhere on the municipal territory.

In a press release, the Principal Mayor, Joseph Koamy Gbloèkpo Gomado, comes to bang his fist on the table and put order in the disorder so that sanitation is effective in the commune of Golfe 1. According to the terms of the document of which we obtained a copy, "in order to promote sanitation in our dear commune, it is brought to the attention of the entire population of the commune of Golfe 1 that the company Ivoire Maintenance-Togo, is the exclusive delegate of the collection of household waste in the municipality of Golfe 1". And continues the press release, "I would like to remind you that the subscription of all households to the said company is compulsory". Mayor Gomado therefore invites "the population, in particular households, to subscribe to the said company" so that together, "the challenge of cleanliness and safety" is won in the municipality.

It does not exclude the possibility of a fine against anyone violating this injunction from the Town Hall.