Togo: After supporting the ASTRE program called 'Novissi', the World Bank reiterates its commitments to Togo

After acknowledging its financial support for the implementation of the Transformative Social Assistance for Resilience (ASTRE) program called "Novissi", the World Bank is staying the course. The new Director of Operations, Marie-Chantal Uwanyiligira confirmed on Friday July 21, her good intentions to the Head of State, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, during an audience in Lomé.

The interview, part of the presentation tour of the official to the highest authorities of the country, was an opportunity to take stock of the partnership between the two parties, to congratulate the Togolese leader, and to discuss the next deadlines.

"We are preparing the new partnership strategy between the World Bank Group and Togo. It was also an opportunity for me to listen to the President of the Republic, to understand his priorities as defined in the government's roadmap, and to see how the World Bank will stand alongside the Togolese people," explained the Rwandan-born economist.

The new framework, whose consultations were launched a few months ago, intends to align itself with the strategic priorities of the government, and to comply with the country's development vision.

The previous one, rolled out over the 2017-2022 period, has made it possible to commit more than $1.3 billion in three areas of intervention : private sector performance and job creation, the provision of inclusive public services to strengthen human capital, and environmental sustainability and resilience.