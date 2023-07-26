Nigeria: Resident Doctors Declare Another Total Indefinite Strike

25 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Tuesday night declared a total and indefinite strike to press home their demands.

In a press statement signed by the National President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji listed seven major demands of the doctors including Immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, MRTF, immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and payment of skipping arrears.

Other demands are: an upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS, payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors and the reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN

The doctors are also demanding the payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions as well as the payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.

