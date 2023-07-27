Nigerian Govt to Meet Demands of Striking Doctors Soon - Abbas

NARD began an indefinite strike on Wednesday morning.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday said the federal government is working towards ending the strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Mr Abbas disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting between the principal officers of the lower chamber and President Bola Tinubu.

The NARD began an indefinite strike on Wednesday morning.

Some of their demands include the implementation of one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers, immediate payment of all salary arrears, implementation of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, a new hazard allowance among others.

The Speaker, who had met with the leadership of the association on Monday, said the president was briefed about the meeting.

He said there are plans to meet some of the demands of the doctors.

"It is a work in progress. I am sure with some of the issues that they have raised, if we can be able to meet some of their expectations; of which we are already working on that. We have already set up an ad-hoc committee chaired by the majority leader of the House to look at the issues they raised.

"I am sure one or two interventions in their areas of concern will prevail on them to come back to the negotiation table," he said.

Mr Abbas said Mr Tinubu asked the doctors to exercise patience because he had not been fully briefed on their demands.

"He said he is just coming on board and we should ask them to please give him more time as he is completely unaware of most of the things that they mentioned and he is yet to be briefed about the issues.

"He also advised that we should channel all the issues to his chief of staff to enable him look at them one after the other. So I believe within the next coming days some concerted actions will be taken," the Speaker said.

Mr Abbas also said he used the occasion to introduce the principal officers of the House to the president.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Abbas will be meeting the leadership of NARD on Thursday.