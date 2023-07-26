Niger: President Being Held Inside Palace in What Appears to be a Coup Attempt

26 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by presidential guards in the capital's presidential palace, which has been surrounded by military vehicles since Wednesday morning, Reuters reports.

The activities resemble four military coups that have affected Burkina Faso and Mali, two neighbors, since 2020.

According to presidency and security officials, ministries close to the palace have also been closed off, making it impossible for palace employees to enter their workplaces. The rest of Niamey appeared quiet, with typical morning traffic on the roads and complete internet connectivity, according to Reuters.

Frustrations at the government's failure to put an end to the Islamist insurgency plaguing the Sahel area, which includes Niger, were a contributing factor in previous coups in Burkina Faso and Mali. Another failed coup attempt occurred in Niger in March 2021, only days before Bazoum was scheduled to take office.

The history of this vast, poor and desert country is riddled with coups d'etat. Since the independence from France in 1960, there have been four coups: the first in April 1974 against President Diori Hamani, the last in February 2010 which overthrew President Mahamadou Tandja.

There has also been numerous putsch attempts.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.