Nigeria/South Africa: Nigeria and Banyana - Africa's Hope to End World Cup Curse

African teams are enduring a difficult campaign at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup but Nigeria and Banyana Banyana have emerged as offering hopes of a better outing.

No African side has tasted victory at the tournament, currently underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria are the only team to avoid defeat so far after frustrating Canada to a 0-0 draw last week while debutants Morocco were hammered 6-0 by Germany.

Banyana had an opportunity to seal their first-ever World Cup victory but surrendered a lead to fall 2-1 to Sweden on Sunday.

Zambia, also making a World Cup maiden appearance like Morocco, have so far conceded 10 goals in two matches following identical 5-0 defeats by Japan and Spain respectively.

Nigeria now switches attention to Thursday's clash with co-hosts Australia at Brisbane Stadium.

"Would I take that kind of result, making it as difficult [as possible] on Australia? Absolutely," Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum told reporters on Wednesday as per Daily Mail.

"We would hope we could cause those problems as well.

"At this level, it's all about getting results and getting points out of it. Maybe I would worry more if we weren't creating opportunities at all but we have been.

"We have quality in the team, we have players that can score goals and we just have to make sure when those opportunities come that we're clinical."

Upsetting the Matildas in their own backyard would be an epic achievement for the Super Falcons whose best World Cup performance was a quarter-final appearance in 1999.

While Nigeria are worrying about Australia, Banyana turn focus to Argentina whom they meet on Friday in this bid to exorcise Africa's World Cup ghost.

"There is always a chance at redemption. That gives us reason to go out there and give it all we've got," said Banyana captain Refiloe Jane.

Their South American opponents will be wounded after being edged 1-0 by Italy in their Group G opener.