Nigeria's Super Falcons handed co-hosts Australia a shock 3-2 defeat in their second group game of the ongoing Women's World Cup to increase their chance of making it to the second round.

Australia took the lead in injury time at the end of the first half through Emily van Egmond before Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and substitute Asisat Oshoala hit back for Nigeria.

Defender Alanna Kennedy got a late consolation for Australia deep into second-half stoppage time.