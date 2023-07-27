Nigeria: Tinubu Nominates Wike, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Alake, Others As Ministers

27 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has nominated the immediate-past governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Osun and Cross River State as Ministers. The nominees are Nyesom Wike, Nasir E-Rufai, Gboyega Oyetola, and Ben Ayade respectively.

Others on the Ministerial List to be unveiled on the floor of the Senate this Thursday morning include President Tinubu's top aide, Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; APC national woman leader, Dr. Betty Edu; former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget Planning, Wale Edun; ex-Minister of State for Health, Prof. Ali Pate, and ex-deputy governor of CBN, Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had two days ago said the President personally told him the Ministerial List will be ready by Thursday, hence he needed prayer to make the right choice.

