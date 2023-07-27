Nigeria: Tinubu Nominates 28 Ministers, El-Rufai, Wike, Adelabu Included

The list was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.
President Bola Tinubu has nominated 28 persons as ministers. The list includes ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and ex-Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.
The ministerial list was submitted to the Senate by the president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at about 1:19 p.m.
The submission of ministerial nominees is in line with the constitutional provision stipulating that the president has from the date he is sworn in, a 60-day window to appoint ministers.
According to the ministerial list read by the senate president, the nominees include former governors, economists, health experts, lawyers and allies of Mr Tinubu.
Apart from Messrs El-Rufai and Wike, other nominees include the former governorship candidate of APC in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, senior lawyer Lateef Fagbemi, economist Olawale Edun and presidential spokesperson Dele Alake.
President Tinubu asked the Senate to screen and confirm the ministerial nominees.
The nominees are:
Abubakr Momoh
Amb Yiusylus Maitama Chuka
Amb Yusuf Maitama Chuka
Barr Hanatu Musawa
Chief Uche Naji
Dr Peter Edu
Dr Doris Ancihe Usoka
Ex-Gov David Umahi
Nyesom Wike
Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El-Rufai
Eperipe Egbor
Nkiru Onyejocha
Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
Stella Okopete
Uju Kenedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goroyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammed Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Pro Joseph Use
Senator Abubakar Kyari
Sen John Enoh
Sen Sanni Abubakar Danladi
The Senate President however referred the president's request to the committee of a whole for consideration.
