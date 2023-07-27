Nigeria: Tinubu Nominates 28 Ministers, El-Rufai, Wike, Adelabu Included

The list was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu has nominated 28 persons as ministers. The list includes ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and ex-Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The ministerial list was submitted to the Senate by the president's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at about 1:19 p.m.

The submission of ministerial nominees is in line with the constitutional provision stipulating that the president has from the date he is sworn in, a 60-day window to appoint ministers.

According to the ministerial list read by the senate president, the nominees include former governors, economists, health experts, lawyers and allies of Mr Tinubu.

Apart from Messrs El-Rufai and Wike, other nominees include the former governorship candidate of APC in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, senior lawyer Lateef Fagbemi, economist Olawale Edun and presidential spokesperson Dele Alake.

President Tinubu asked the Senate to screen and confirm the ministerial nominees.

The nominees are:

Abubakr Momoh

Amb Yiusylus Maitama Chuka

Amb Yusuf Maitama Chuka

Barr Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche Naji

Dr Peter Edu

Dr Doris Ancihe Usoka

Ex-Gov David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El-Rufai

Eperipe Egbor

Nkiru Onyejocha

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Stella Okopete

Uju Kenedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goroyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammed Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Pro Joseph Use

Senator Abubakar Kyari

Sen John Enoh

Sen Sanni Abubakar Danladi

The Senate President however referred the president's request to the committee of a whole for consideration.

Details later ...