Nigeria's Super Falcons Defeat Australia in Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria took a decisive step towards the second round of the Women's World Cup by beating co-hosts Australia 3-2 on Thursday. Goals from Uchenna Kalu, Osinachi Ohale, and substitute Asisat Oshoala completed a come-from-behind win over the no. 7 ranked Australians.

Australia scored first through Emily Van Egmond in the first minute of additional time in the first half but Kanu equalised in the sixth minute of additional time. Ohale was brave in giving the Falcons the lead in the 65th minute and Oshoala rose from the bench to give the Nigerian women a 3-1 lead in the 72nd minute after a defensive mix-up between Cortnee Vine and Mackenzie Arnold.

Alanna Kennedy reduced the deficit for the hosts with a header in the 100th minute but the Falcons held on for a famous win. Their last match is against the Republic of Ireland on Monday and they need only a point to advance.

