Nigeria: Ireland Vs Nigeria (Live Updates) - Super Falcons Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak

The Nigerian national women's football team, the Super Falcons, are riding a wave of confidence as they seek to extend their impressive six-match unbeaten streak.

Since the 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the Revelation Cup five months ago, the Super Falcons are yet to taste defeat in any match afterwards.

Now, Coach Randy Waldrum's squad faces off against Ireland in their final group game in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Against all odds, the nine-time African champions have defied expectations in Group B, emerging as the leaders heading into this crucial match.

After securing a well-deserved draw against Canada and delivering a thrilling victory over co-hosts Australia, the Super Falcons find themselves on the brink of qualification for the Round of 16.

While Nigeria boasts an illustrious history as one of only seven countries to have participated in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991, this tournament marks Ireland's maiden appearance on the global stage.

Despite facing elimination after consecutive losses to Canada and Australia, the Green and Whites will undoubtedly be eager to salvage some pride as they face the formidable Nigerian side.

The Super Falcons know their fate lies in their own hands, and they will be keen to build on their impressive performances.

Coach Randy Waldrum's charges are expected to unleash their attacking prowess and play with utmost determination to secure a convincing victory and qualify for the Round of 16 in style.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage of what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Stay tuned for all the action!

Oshoala is back to lead the Super Falcons' attack after coming from the bench in the game against Australia

Nigeria Starting XI

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK), Ashleigh Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne, Asisat Oshoala, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Blessing Demehin, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Michelle Alozie.

Ireland strating XI

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan (GK), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruehsa Littlejohn, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe (C), Lily Agg, Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly, Kyra Carusa.

If the Super Falcons avoid a loss against the Republic of Ireland, they will go through the group phase unbeaten for the first time in FIFA Women's World Cup history

If they win Group B, it will also be the first time they will win the group phase in a World Cup final

Assist Oshola will be chasing a 32nd international goal when the Super Falcons face the Republic of Ireland on Monday

The national anthems of both teams rendered .. first Ireland and then Nigeria

Ireland are one of the eight debutants at this World Cup,, unfortunately, they have just 90 minutes left in this tournament

Waldrum has kept faith with the same set of players just bringing in Oshoala to lead the attack this term

KICKOFF by the Super Falcons of Nigeria