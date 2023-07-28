Nigeria: After Two Months Wait, Tinubu Sends 28 Ministerial Nominees to Senate

After a two-month wait, culminating in the legal deadline, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, forwarded the much-anticipated ministerial list to the Senate for consideration and confirmation.

The list, which contained 28 names, was personally delivered to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Under a law assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari in March, an elected president or governor must within 60 days of taking the oath of office submit the names of those nominated as ministers or commissioners (in the case of governors) to the senate or House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Senate, after approving the votes and proceedings of the previous legislative day, at yesterday's plenary, invoked relevant sections of its Standing Rules to receive Gbajabiamila, and have him deliver the presidential communication.

After the ministerial list, which had no portfolios attached to the names, was read by Akpabio. It included four former governors, who had just served out their constitutional eight years, and six women.

Gbajabiamila, who justified the non-inclusion of portfolios, claimed it was to give the president the liberty to tinker with the ministries to be assigned the nominees.

The chief of staff spoke to newsmen at State House, Abuja, where he also revealed that 13 more names would be sent to the senate soon for confirmation. He said the president might restructure and create new ministries as part of his reform initiative.

But the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to the inclusion of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Tinubu's ministerial line-up, describing the list as a rehash of old politicians, who lack ideas and are incapable of rebuilding the country.

A former senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, commenting on the ministerial nominees' list, said Tinubu embraced serpents and rewarded vultures.

Apart from Wike, other former governors on the list included Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi); Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna); and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Others on the list were Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tukur, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr. Betta Edu, Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka, Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Hon. Stella Okotette, and Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye.

Also on the list were Mr. Bello Muhammad G., Mr. Dele Alake, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Mr. Muhammad Idris, Mr. Olawale Edun, Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Professor Ali Pate, Professor Joseph Utsev, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator John Eno, and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi.

Tinubu, in the letter, said the 28 names formed the first batch of his proposed cabinet list and promised to forward the others in due course.

Part of the president's letter read, "In compliance with the provisions of the Section 147 sub section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I am pleased to forward to Senate for confirmation the underlisted 28 ministerial nominees.

"While hoping that the additional nominations will be sent in due course, I hope that the aforementioned nominees will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate."

After reading the president's letter, Akpabio referred the list to the Committee of the Whole for appropriate legislative action.

Gbajabiamila: Why Tinubu Didn't Attach Portfolios

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said the reason portfolios were not attached to the ministerial list sent to the senate by President Bola Tinubu was because the president was at liberty to tinker with the portfolios to be assigned the nominees.

Speaking with newsmen at State House, Abuja, Gbajabiamila explained that it would have been a good idea to attach portfolios, but fixing portfolios to the names could cause problems if the president changed his mind after they had been screened.

Gbajabiamila said, "Yes, I mean for me that would have been one way to go about it. It would have been a welcome development. As good as that sounds, it straightjackets the president to pigeonhole one person in an office or the other.

"What happens then if you change your mind? Do you then bring the person back for screening again, because the president is at liberty to change his mind?

"For instance, if I decide I want somebody as Minister of Labour, and then after sending the name, later on, I decide that, you know what, I didn't know this about this person, this person would actually be better with another portfolio.

"And meanwhile, the senate has screened that person for that particular initial portfolio, what happens then? Do you now rescreen the person? So, a lot of these things have their merits and demerits, advantages and disadvantages.

"I like the idea of attaching portfolios, I actually do, because it makes it necessary for the senate to know exactly what you're asking and what you're looking for. But for now, it's been thought wise that we stick to the tradition of sending the names and then whilst the screening processes going on allowing the Mr. President and his team to look at the portfolios and the characters and see how they fit.

"The first step that he has done is that these are people that can work wherever you put them, except these specialised fields, like attorney general, and what have you. But in the main, in most of the portfolios, he believes most of them can fit in anywhere.

"And what's important is also that Mr. President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So, the process continues."

The chief of staff observed that the nominees had a good balance because, according to him, Tinubu took his time to assess them.

Gbajabiamila stated, "Well, first of all, I mean, I'm sure you all know that the government is not fully formed until a cabinet is in place. And that process started a while ago, culminating in the delivery of ministerial nominees today.

"The president took his time, spent a lot of time going through, did a lot of due diligence, going through the nominees one by one. As you know, he had 60 days from time of inauguration, as stipulated in the constitution. He has fulfilled that requirement of the constitution by submitting 28 names today.

"As his letter stated, and was read on the floor of the senate, the remainder names, not sure how many, probably about 12, maybe 13, will be forwarded to the senate in the coming days. As far as the nominees themselves are concerned, and like I said, Mr. President took his time to sift through those names.

"He dissected those names with a fine-tooth comb. And that's what you've seen. Each and every one, I believe, of the persons on that list are worth being on that list. But I really hope that we haven't missed anything that would have necessitated any name not being on that list.

"But we wait and see. It's a good mix of both people with political acumen and technocrats.

"So, this is a good balance and it's needed. These are people, who have keyed into the vision and mission of Mr. President. Like I said, it's a good balance needed to move the country forward, as Mr. President is eager to do and has already started doing."

PDP Reacts to Wike's Nomination, Says List Not Fantastic

PDP described Tinubu's ministerial list as a rehash of old politicians who lacked ideas and were incapable of rebuilding the nation.

The party, which reacted to the nomination of Wike as minister, said it was good riddance to rubbish, as the party would wait for him to accept or reject the offer, before taking the next step.

Speaking with newsmen, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "There is nothing to give any renewed hope in the ministerial list just released.

"There is nothing to show for any renewed hope. It is just job for the boys. Reward for political patronage. There is nothing spectacular. It is nothing but an assemblage of some retired politicians being recycled.

"What are the likes of the former governors, who never commissioned any project while in office, coming to do in the proposed federal executive council that they could not do when they were governors?"

Specifically on the nomination of Wike, the NWC member said, "We are waiting for him to accept the offer. If he accepts, then to the PDP, it is goodbye to rubbish.

"We hope he accepts it and this will give the party (room) to start looking inwards towards reorganisation once the presidential petition of the party in the tribunal is disposed of for good.

"He cannot be a minister in a government of the APC and still be a member of the PDP. Yes, he secured a restraining order from the court that restrained the parry from suspending him.

"If he accepts, then he is no longer a member of the PDP, as PDP is not participating in Tinubu's government and the party did not nominate him. So, to answer your question. We are waiting for him to accept it. If he does, then the party will take the necessary action."

Sani: Tinubu Embraced Serpents, Rewarded Vultures

A former senator from Kadun State, Shehu Sani, said from the ministerial list, President Bola Tinubu embraced serpents and rewarded vultures.

Sani, in a post via Twitter, averred that Tinubu embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery, and vultures for playing the betrayal game.

He tweeted, "The ministerial list: The president embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn't spare the king."

PROFILE Unveiling Team Renewed Hope

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar(Bauchi)

Politician and diplomat, who was once Nigeria's ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, was born March 12, 1967. He was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, representing Gamawa. He ran twice to be governor of Bauchi State, but didn't make. He just landed another opportunity to launch back into reckoning.

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

A two-time member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Momoh, in December 2019, said his decision to quit the PDP for the ruling APC was at the instance of his teeming supporters, even though a painful one. That decision might have paid off, ultimately. He represented Etsako federal constituency and was PDP Edo North senatorial candidate in the 2019 elections.

Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina)

Ahmed Dangiwa was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. But before his stint at the bank, Dangiwa, an architect, had been managing partner at AM Design Consults, an architectural and real estate development consultancy firm, since 1996. He comes off as one of the technocrats on board.

Dangiwa had his first and second degrees in architecture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he also earned an MBA. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Wharton University, Pennsylvania, USA, and had attended numerous training courses.

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Lawyer, politician and author, Hannatu Musawa, was the deputy spokesperson and deputy director public affairs of the APC. She was the secretary, screening committee of the party for the presidential aspirants. Her father, Alhaji Musa Musawa, is a veteran politician.

A graduate of Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, she holds a master's degree in the legal aspects of Marine Affairs from the University of Cardiff, Wales. She also has a Master's degree in Oil & gas from the University of Aberdeen.

Uche Nnaji (Enugu)

Governorship candidate of the APC in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji is from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state. As his party's sole candidate, Nnaji scored 1,070 votes to emerge victorious at the primaries. Relatively unknown on the national front, he boasts some name recognition in his state and appears one of those compensated for their roles in the APC presidential election.

Betta Edu (Cross River)

President Bola Tinubu might have recorded some credit against his name by appointing a 36-year-old, Dr. Betta Edu, a minister. Perhaps, the Youngest in the roll call, Edu, a medical doctor and humanist, was a commissioner in Cross River State. Until her appointment, the National Women Leader of the APC, Edu is a Harvard certified doctor and public health specialist.

After a medical degree from the University of Calabar, she bagged a postgraduate Diploma in Public Health for Developing Countries from London School Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK; a Master of Science Public Health in Developing Countries from London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK, and Doctor of Public Health from Texila American University (AC)

Doris Uzoka-Aniche (Imo)

A former commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State, Doris Uzoka-Aniche, was a General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, and hailed from Oguta Local Government Area of the state. She's one of the financial gurus on the team of the Tinubu administration. It is so believed.

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

Senator Dave Umahi, an engineer by calling, is a two-term governor of Ebonyi State between 2015 and 2023. At the moment a senator, he participated in the APC presidential primaries, where he polled 38 votes to come a distant sixth position in the election won by Tinubu.

After a prolonged battle in various courts, INEC recognised Umahi as the candidate for the district, from where he was subsequently elected a first-timer at the 10th Senate.

As governor, Umahi, who used to be a member of the opposition PDP, was controversial, and fought many political battles, both home and away, even though he wasn't popular amongst his colleagues.

Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

The enfant terrible of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is the immediate past governor of the state, who sabotaged his party, the PDP, for personal interest under the guise of pushing a collective cause.

Born December 13, 1967, Wike who is notorious for hauling insults at everyone and everything in sight, stunted the PDP for not emerging the presidential candidate and also for failing to emerge the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential standard bearer.

Yet, Wike hid under the push for the resignation of the party's embattled but suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, ostensibly in the interest of the south for balance of power and stayed back to damage the PDP beyond repairs with his group of five, who called themselves the Integrity Group.

A lawyer from Ikwerre, who obtained his Bachelor of Law from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology before proceeding to Law School in 1997, Wike had earlier obtained an injunction against the party, pre-empting moves to expel him. Not long ago, the court cleared the way for the party to expel him, but that was well after he had done more than enough damage to his party just because he did not get the vice-presidential nomination.

Now with his appointment by Tinubu, his party with the PDP might be over, automatically. But he is seen as having huge influence in the judiciary, one of the reasons Tinubu was believed to have struck a deal with him and nominated him for a ministerial slot. Wike, who carries, with him staggering integrity and character burden, is evidently on the ministerial list as compensation for 'hard work' and treachery against his own party. He is very well liked today by the APC leadership and their supporters for "delivering Rivers votes" to Tinubu.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

A former governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, is one of the ministerial nominees, who has reaped where he sowed. He was one of the presidential hopefuls to stand down for Tinubu during the APC primaries and immediately on that spot, earned himself a spot in the cabinet.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and the Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue, he is also the owner of Talamiz group of industries.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a B.Sc Accounting, he is an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Zaria.

Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna)

Nasir El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007, is the immediate past governor of Kaduna State. A founding member of the ruling APC, El-Rufai, who played a significant role in restructuring the capital city, was instrumental to the emergence of Tinubu as the APC candidate.

Before his appointment as FCT Minister, he was the director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, a role he played successfully.

A first-class graduate of Quantity Surveying from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, El-Rufai's politics was hitherto underestimated until he outplayed some of his friends in the run-up to 2023 elections, leaving many of them bitterly bruised, just to remain relevant in the Tinubu administration. El-Rufai is considered as going to be one of the most influential actors in the Tinubu cabinet as he was said to being prepped for the power ministry with gas to boot, a commitment he allegedly got in writing.

Ekperipe Ekpo(Akwa Ibom)

A grassroots politician, and former Council Chairman, who had a stint in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, Ekperipe Ekpo, was the Senatorial candidate of the APC for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District. He is definitely representing the political interest of the state in the federal cabinet, with little known influence.

Nkiru Onyejeocha (Abia)

Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejocha, is a ranking lawmaker in the House of Representatives, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State. Born November 23, 1969, Onyejocha was Executive Transition Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state in 2002. In 2003, she served as commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development. In the 7th Assembly, she was awarded the most vibrant female legislator in Nigeria by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASSAN).

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo)

A lawmaker from the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, another young fellow in the cabinet, was born May 1, 1982. In 1999, he gained admission into Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

In 2002, while in his third year at the Obafemi Awolowo University, he proceeded to the University of North London (now London Metropolitan University), where he studied Electronics and Communication Engineering and graduated in 2005. He went on to obtain a master's degree in Digital Communication and Networking from the same institution in 2006.

He holds certifications in eighteen professional qualifications in ICT, including the prestigious title of being one of the first set of certified ethical hackers from Royal Britannia IT Training Academy in the United Kingdom before he was 24 years.

Stella Oketete (Delta)

Stella Okotete, a member of the APC from Delta State, was the National Women Leader of the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

She served as a member of other committees such as the National Convention Committee, the National Presidential Convention Committee, the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, and the 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, Women Mobilisation. She was later appointed the Executive Director of Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank. She comes on board with both the political and the private sectors experience.

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Anambra)

Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, a businesswoman, has been into real estate and education for over a decade. She was the only female presidential aspirant, but stepped down for Tinubu before the commencement of voting to elect the candidate of the party. She passes off as another candidate of the compensatory/reward list.

Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto)

Bello Muhammad Goronyo was Commissioner of Information and Chairman of the state's Publicity Committee for the Governorship Campaign Council in Sokoto State. Zonal Secretary, North West of APC, he defected from the PDP to the APC in 2019. Goronyo does not seem to have the requisite experience for the task ahead, but turns out a fortunate member of the ruling party, who is on the ministerial list courtesy the reward programme of the Renewed Hope.

Dele Alake (EKITI)

A veteran media guru and strategist, with many years of experience and personal relationship with the president, Mr. Dele Alake, is a trained journalist, activist and technocrat, born October 6, 1956. He was commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, when Tinubu was governor of the state, and together they ran the state, making his ministry quite famous.

Confident and outspoken, Alake was the Director of Media and Communication of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation to help Nigeria's former head of state, to victory in the presidential election of 2015. He was also appointed Special Adviser on media to the Presidential Campaign Council of APC in 2023, and presently the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy. Alake, a very cognitive communication expert, comes to the job with experience, capacity and keen network. He is one of the few, who earned their slots on the list.

Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, was born on June 22, 1956, in Kwara State. He has been involved in various high-profile cases, especially election petitions and other constitutional matters. He had served as a judge in various Nigerian courts, including the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. He has written numerous articles on various legal topics and is widely respected as an expert in Nigerian law. He is another candidate, who earned a spot on the list based on merit.

Muhammad Idris (Niger)

Publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, Mohammed Idris, is a media entrepreneur with Master's in the English Language from the Bayero University, Kano State. He served as Communications Consultant on the Promotion of Nomadic Education in Northern Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2007 to 2009.

He led the committee that developed and implemented Training Guide for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) across Nigeria from 2009 to 2011.He was also appointed as Communications Consultant by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2017 to 2021.

Idris facilitated the Design and Implementation of Strategic Communications Guidelines for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development from 2019 to 2022. He comes on board with requisite experience and well-off resume.

Olawale Edun (Ogun)

With a background in merchant banking, corporate finance, economics and international finance at both national and international levels, Mr. Wale Edun is a household name in financial economics.

Chairman of ChapelHillDenham Group, Lagos, a leading investment bank, Edunwas an Executive Director of a Lagos merchant bank, Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited, now Stanbic IBTC. He was recently appointed Presidential Adviser on Monetary Policies to President Tinubu.

Sharing near-similar backgrounds, Edun and Tinubu, had come a long way and had watched over each other's back for many years, in a relationship that is beyond business, and often serving as a personal advisor to Tinubu on financial matters, based on their long established trust.

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

Adebayo Adelabu is the grandson of the popular strong Ibadan politician, Adegoke 'Penkelemesi' Adelabu in the Second Republic. Born on September 28, 1970, he started his career with PriceWaterhouse Coopers, and was on secondment to the Central Bank of Nigeria for one year in 1999, when he led the finance team on the CBN re-engineering and corporate renewal project tagged.

Adebayo was appointed by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in February 2014 as Deputy Governor, Operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was in operations at the CBN and 2019, emerged Oyo State gubernatorial candidate for the APC. He is leveraging the rich political history of his family, even, though he is in on personal recognition, too.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

Businesswoman and politician, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, was the Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from December 1, 2020 till 27 May 2021. She was later redeployed as Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons by President, Muhammadu Buhari. Although there's not much to her name, she has been fortunate by association to make the reward list.

Muhammad Ali Pate (Bauchi)

A physician and Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University, Muhammad Ali Pate, was born September 6, 1968. He served as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF) at the World Bank Group. He was also a Minister of State for Health.

Joseph Utsev (Benue)

A renowned civil and water engineer, Joseph Utsev is also an academic andpolitician. With about 17 years of classroom and professional experience, he is recognised as an accomplished administrator and highly respected professional within the West African sub-region due to his diverse experience in Civil Engineering practice and research. He is currently the pioneer Rector at the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Benue State.

Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

No doubt, one of those, who came prepared with experience and capacity, whether or not his choice was on the basis of reward, is Abubakar Kyari. Born on January 15, 1963, Kyari was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of UNCP in 1998. He was the State Treasurer All Peoples Party (APP), Borno State from 1998 to 1999.

He was re-elected to the House of Representatives, this time on the platform of the APPin 1999. Appointed the Commissioner for Water Resources, Borno State between 2003 and 2005, Kyari was the Managing Director, Rural Water Supply Agency, Borno State from 2005 to 2007.

He was made Commissioner for Education, Borno State, from 2007 to 2008 and later Commissioner for Water Resources, Borno State, 2008 to 2010. He was appointed Commissioner for Home Affairs and Information 2010 to 201, Commissioner Works 2011 to 2011 and later Chief of Staff, Government House,Borno State, 2011 to 2014.

Kyari moved on to become a senator representing Borno North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022. He is at the moment the acting National Chairman of the ruling APC.

John Enoh (Cross River)

Senator John Enoh, born on June 4, 1966, represented Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the 8th Assembly. He was a member of the PDP up until May 2017, when he defected to the APC and contested for governorship but lost to former governor Ben Ayade. He is on the team with considerable experience and relative political network. He may be an asset, after all.

Abubakar Danladi (Taraba)

Abubakar Sani Danladi was running mate to a former governor of Taraba State,the late Danbaba Suntai in the 2011 general election, which they won on the platform of the PDP. He was, however, impeached on the grounds of gross misconduct by the Taraba State House of Assembly on September 4, 2012, and was replaced by Alhaji Umar Garba as Deputy Governor, who went on to become the acting governor of the state after Suntai's air crash.

Danladi regained his mandate after the Supreme Court ruled in his favour in November 2014. He contested in the 2015 elections for the Taraba North Senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP and won. Unfortunately, he was sacked as a senator by the same Supreme Court on June 23, 2017. Danladi was born on May 20, 1967 in Bachama.