Nigeria: Anxiety Over Ministerial List, As Senate Goes Into Closed-Door Session

The Senate has gone into closed-door session even as the nation eagerly awaits the announcement of the ministerial list which is believed to have been submitted to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday morning.

Akpabio announced the executive session immediately he opened plenary around 10:15am.

The senators are expected to discuss behind closed doors, issues about their annual two-month vacation which is expected to begin today (Thursday).

They may decide whether to screen the ministerial nominees before embarking on their annual recess or proceed and return to attend to the list.

The meeting is currently ongoing even as the delay in the announcement of the ministerial list is generating tension and anxiety in the country.