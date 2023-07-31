Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew As Residents Break Into Government, Private Food Stores

The looters ransacked government and private food storages and warehouses.

The governor of Adamawa State has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state as some residents broke into government and private food stores on Sunday.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the looters complained of hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy and the high cost of foodstuff.

"Aside from food items, people were also seen with items such as generator sets, mattresses, and other non-food items were said to have been looted from stores owned by private individuals," a resident, Manu Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, announced the curfew on Sunday afternoon.

He said the government was compelled to announce the sit-at-home order to check the activities of the hoodlums in the state capital looting shops and stores.

"The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July 2023.

"Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matches and broke into business premises carting away property.

"With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

"Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

"The Governor is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law, Mr Wonosikou wrote in the Sunday press release.

The police command in the state similarly released a statement warning residents to be law-abiding and stay away from chaotic activities.

The state's commissioner of police, Afolabi Babatola, said he had deployed a team drawn from different units to enforce the 24-hour curfew declared by the state government.