Nigeria: Adamawa Government Relaxes Curfew, Says Over 100 Suspects Will Be Charged to Court

The curfew has been relaxed from 6 pm to 6 am.

The Adamawa State government has relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed across the state following Sunday's looting of food storage and other warehouses in the state capital, Yola.

On Monday, the police said over 100 suspects were arrested during the upheaval on Sunday and they will be charged to a court to serve as a deterrent to other miscreants.

"The arrest is ongoing, we have over 100 suspects at hand, and other security agencies are yet to bring their own arrest. All the suspects will be charged in court immediately," said the police spokesperson, Suleiman Ngoroje.

The relaxation of the curfew followed a meeting in the early hours of Monday morning between security chiefs and government officials led by the state's deputy governor, Kaletapwa Farauta.

Addressing the press shortly after the meeting, Mrs Farauta announced that the curfew has been reviewed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be reviewed hourly while authorities will maintain an increased security presence to ensure compliance with government's directive and that criminals do not disrupt the the peace of the state.

While urging parents to send their children and wards to school as well as business people to reopen their businesses, she warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

Mrs Farauta noted that the government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt the peace of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the government of Adamawa State declared a 24-hour curfew across the state after some residents broke into government-owned and private food stores and looted food and non-food items.

Witnesses said that the looters complained of hardship following the removal of the subsidy on petrol and the high cost of foodstuff.

The police in the state later said it arrested over 100 suspects during Sunday's fracas.