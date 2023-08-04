Africa: Ousted Nigerien President Bazoum Pleads for Help After Coup

Harare — Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum warned that the military junta's attempt to seize power may have "devastating consequences" for the region, where Russian mercenaries have taken root.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Bazoum said that the military is holding him captive.

"I write this as a hostage. Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy, and I am just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned. This coup, launched against my government by a faction in the military on July 26, has no justification whatsoever. If it succeeds, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world," Bazoum said.

Bazoum, who was democratically elected two years ago, is being held by soldiers at the presidential palace in the country's capital Niamey, when the military staged a coup on July 26.

"Our government came to power through a democratic election in 2021. Any attempt to overthrow a lawful government must be opposed, and we appreciate the strong and unequivocal condemnations of this cynical effort to undermine the remarkable progress Niger has made under democracy," he said.

A group of West African countries - the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - then warned that military action will be taken in response to the coup, which was denounced by the United States and other Western governments.

"The United States, the African and European Unions, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been loud and clear: This coup must end, and the junta must free everyone they have unlawfully arrested," Bazoum wrote.

Frustrations at the government's failure to put an end to the Islamist insurgency plaguing the Sahel area, which includes Niger, were a contributing factor, according to the military. However, Bazoum said this is false.

"The coup plotters falsely claim that they acted to protect Niger's security. They allege that our war against jihadist terrorists is failing and that my economic and social governance, including partnerships with the United States and Europe, has hurt our country," he said, adding that the state of security in Niger had significantly improved.

"In fact, Niger's security situation has improved dramatically - facilitated by the very partnerships the junta opposes. Foreign aid makes up 40% of our national budget, but it will not be delivered if the coup succeeds," Bazoum said.

Bazoum pleaded with the international community for help.

"In our hour of need, I call on the U.S. government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order. Fighting for our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make sustainable progress against poverty and terrorism. The Nigerien people will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history," he said.

The history of this vast, poor and desert country is riddled with coups. Since the independence from France in 1960, there have been four coups: the first in April 1974 against President Diori Hamani, the last in February 2010 which overthrew President Mahamadou Tandja.