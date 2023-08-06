South Africa: Brave Banyana Go Down to the Dutch

Banyana Banyana will be heading back home following a Round of 16 elimination from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday with Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn striking in either half to end South Africa's participation in the tournament.

Desiree Ellis' girls will bow out with their heads held high knowing they made history by reaching the World Cup knockouts.

In a tournament where traditional powers were shaken, South Africa went in a bid to upset the 2019 World Cup finalists.

Captain Refiloe Jane remained sidelined by injury while Kholosa Biyana returned from suspension.

Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was called into action and excellently tipped a teasing shot over the bar from Esmee Brugts.

From the resultant corner kick, Roord settled the Dutch nerves after just nine minutes by heading in Lebohang Ramalepe's miscued attempt to clear the lines.

It was another show of the African champions' struggle to defend corner kicks, something that has haunted them in this tournament.

Using speed, Thembi Kgatlana immediately tried to hit back for South Africa but shot just over the bar, having gone into this match with two goals and as many assists in the current edition.

Ellis had to alter her plans after the half-hour mark when injury forced attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe out and she was replaced by 20-year-old Wendy Shongwe.

Another injury-forced substitution was to come on 42 minutes and this time it was centre-back Bambanani Mbane who dangerously broke an ankle and Tiisetso Makhubela took her place.

There was further disappointment for South Africa when Kgatlana was twice denied by Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in a face-to-face situation towards halftime.

Banyana were enduring an uninspiring second half in which they did little to shake the Dutch's defence.

The situation became more difficult for the African champions when a howler by Swart allowed Beerensteyn's shot into the net in the 68th minute.

But Linda Motlhalo forced a finger-tip save from Van Domselaar with a low shot as the Europeans continued to limit South Africa.

The Dutch meet Spain in the quarter-finals.