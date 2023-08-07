Morocco - The Planning Behind the Dream Come True

The African teams at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The knockout stages loom for the Moroccan team at the Fifa Women's World Cup, and it has come at the very first attempt at playing at the showpiece event.

The achievements by the men's team in Qatar last year have been followed up by a remarkable women's display -- in which the girls came back from a thumping 6-0 defeat in game one to secure qualification.

14 years ago King Mohammed VI showed his commitment to the game by opening a new football academy in the country and placing genuine focus on the women's game.

A decade later in 2019, a training facility named after him was opened and a year after that the women's National League went professional, resulting in Morocco's budget for women's football rising to $65 million (R1.2 billion) a year.

Thursday's match winner Anissa Lahmari dedicated their latest achievement of the last 16 qualifications to the king and the people of her country: "We are so proud of what we managed to do.

"Emotions are running high. We are delighted, and dedicating this win to the people of Morocco and the king," she said per BBC.

Manager Reynald Pedros, albeit delighted with the success, believes there is still so much more the team can achieve.

"The women's team is being showcased for Moroccans back home. It is beautiful. All these players are proud to put on that jersey. They are doubling their efforts because they love their country and their efforts are being paid off," he said per BBC.

"We are not going to stop here - we need to see the progression. Everything is there for the taking."