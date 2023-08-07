Nigeria: Super Falcons Crash Out of World Cup After Penalty Loss to England

Pixabay
7 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Missed kicks by Desire Oparonize and Michelle Alozie proved costly.

The Nigeria national women's football team have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons, despite their gallant display holding the Lionesses to a barren draw after 120 minutes, lost out 4-2 on penalty kicks

Missed kicks by Desire Oparonize and Michelle Alozie proved costly as England held their nerve to win their first penalty shoot-out game in the World Cup.

The Super Falcons were handed a numerical advantage late in the second half when their star player Lauren James was given a red card.

Unfortunately, the Super Falcons did not make their numerical advantage count and have now seen their blistering run at the World Cup come to an abrupt halt.

While England are waiting to know who they face between Colombia and Jamaica, the Super Falcons will be looking to catch the next available flight as they shift their focus to the Olympic Qualifiers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.