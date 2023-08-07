Nigeria: Super Falcons Crash Out of World Cup After Penalty Loss to England

Missed kicks by Desire Oparonize and Michelle Alozie proved costly.

The Nigeria national women's football team have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons, despite their gallant display holding the Lionesses to a barren draw after 120 minutes, lost out 4-2 on penalty kicks

Missed kicks by Desire Oparonize and Michelle Alozie proved costly as England held their nerve to win their first penalty shoot-out game in the World Cup.

The Super Falcons were handed a numerical advantage late in the second half when their star player Lauren James was given a red card.

Unfortunately, the Super Falcons did not make their numerical advantage count and have now seen their blistering run at the World Cup come to an abrupt halt.

While England are waiting to know who they face between Colombia and Jamaica, the Super Falcons will be looking to catch the next available flight as they shift their focus to the Olympic Qualifiers.